Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) on Thursday was declared as a containment zone after 60 COVID cases were reported on campus. Over 60 people, including students, faculty members, and residents, have tested positive for COVID in the IIT Guwahati over the past one week – leading to imposition of several restrictions across the campus of the institute.

Officials of the Kamrup district administration said that the IIT Guwahati has been declared as a containment zone, and entry and exit in the institution campus have been strictly restricted.

(This is a developing story. More details will be updated)