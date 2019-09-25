New Delhi: Indian Army’s tracker dog ‘Jaari’ is winning hearts of security forces after it has during an operation located a huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives and war-like stores, hidden by insurgent organisation NDFB (S) at Panbari Reserve Forest in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) in Assam.

“Based on specific inputs of presence of of huge amounts of arms, and ammunition, the Indian Army launched a massive operation in Panbari Reserve Forest along with Assam Police and SSB. The Army Canine Jaari led his handler and the search teams to spot and on digging the area, the Amry and the police personnel found the hidden cache of arms, ammunition, explosive and war-like stores,” P Khongsai, Public Relation Officer (Defence), Guwahati, was quoted as saying by ET.

The search operation was carried out by a joint team of Chirang Police, 5th Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army and 54 Battalion, SSB in the Gabrukhunda area inside Panbari Reserve Forest, which is 18 km north of Panbari Police Station.

According to reports, around eight packets containing suspected materials were found from one place. The packets had inside it around 217.62 sniper ammunition and 10 Pika ammunition. Around 297.69 CTN and a packet of 333 Nitro were also recovered.

Chirag Police also recovered two China-made radio sets with batteries, wires and around ten suspected iron balls. The items recovered from there were later seized by the Chirag Police and were taken to Panbari Police station.

The massive success of the search operation by the Army has come as a huge setback to NDFB (S) cadres and it will help in making the area peaceful as elections are scheduled to be held later this year in the area.