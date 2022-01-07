Guwahati: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Assam, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of Friday changed the timing of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am. Under state government’s new COVID guidelines, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter public spaces like hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes. The revised guidelines will come into effect from 6 am on Saturday. Also Read - Assam: IIT Guwahati Declared Containment Zone After 60 COVID Cases Reported On Campus

Restaurants are to be allowed to operate at 100% seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons. No standing customer will be allowed: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/j1bTIiAesk — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

Also Read - 'Try Not to Be Our Guest': Assam Police Has a Cheeky Warning For Drunk & Rash Drivers on New Year's Eve

There has been a continuous increase in COVID-19 infections in Assam in the last few days. However, despite a rise in infections, the Chief Minister has earlier said there is no possibility of total lockdown in the state. Also Read - Omicron Threat: Assam Govt Orders Night Curfew From Sunday; No Restrictions on December 31

An analysis by IANS of the Assam Health Department’s reports said that the daily positivity rate rose from 0.77 per cent rose to 2.37 per cent in the past one week.

Out of Assam’s 34 districts, rise of Covid cases are maximum in four districts with Kamrup (Metro) district (where the main city of Guwahati and capital Dispur falls) reporting 369 active cases on Thursday followed by 57 in Jorhat, 52 in Kamrup (Rural) and 50 in Darrang district.

After Manipur (one case) and Meghalaya (five cases), Assam also reported its first Omicron case on Wednesday after a man, who returned from Saudi Arabia, tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19.

Health officials claimed that, notwithstanding rising Covid positive cases, the number of patients requiring hospitalisation has not gone up proportionally. According to the officials, only five per cent of the Covid beds in the state were occupied by the patients.

Sarma, after holding a review meeting with the officials on Thursday, ruled outa lockdown in the state.

However, he asked the district administrations and the health officials to maintain strict measures including preventing the gatherings and adheringAto the Covid protocols.