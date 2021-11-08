New Delhi: The Government of Assam on Monday announced that children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parents, guardians, coming to Assam are hereby exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing, as reported by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, the voluntary paid testing for such children will be facilitated if the parents and guardians so desire.Also Read - Half of US Covid Vax Hesitant Unlikely to Change Their Mind: Survey

Earlier, through an order, fully vaccinated adults coming into the state were already exempted from compulsory testing for the infection. The fresh notification released by Anurag Goel, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, said, Children below 10 years of age along with double vaccinated parent(s)/ guardian(s) coming to Assam are hereby exempted from the mandatory COVID-19 testing. Also Read - As Indians Can Fly to Thailand Now, Check Latest Covid Guidelines Here

However, voluntary paid testing for such children shall be facilitated if the parents and guardians so desire, it added. All incoming passengers who had been vaccinated with both doses of vaccine against the coronavirus were exempted from mandatory testing on arrival by a previous notification.

However, passengers who are vaccinated with a single dose or are not vaccinated at all, or are symptomatic even after receiving both doses against the deadly coronavirus have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival. The orders are applicable for people entering the state through airports, railway stations, road border points, etc., the notification added.

The exemptions have been granted due to decreasing covid-19 positivity in the state as well as the country and also increasing the number of vaccinated people, it further said.

As of Sunday, Assam reported Aa total of 137 new coronavirus infections as announced during the National Health Mission bulletin. Single-day recoveries have outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam on Sunday as 265 more people recuperated from the disease while 137 new infections pushed the tally to 6,12,271, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

