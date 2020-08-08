New Delhi: A journalist was found dead in his office in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Saturday, police said. Bijendeep Tanti, the owner of news website ‘Dinpratidin’, was found dead with injuries on his body in his office in the Jyotinagar area, they said. Also Read - Unlock 3: With COVID-19 Guidelines in Place, Assam Govt Allows Licensed Bars to Serve Liquor

A woman, who was reportedly last seen with him, has been held for interrogation, official sources said.

Police said they are probing the case from "all angles". The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said. Tinsukia Press Club and other organisations demanded a high-level inquiry into the killing.