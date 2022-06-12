Guwahati/New Delhi: In a huge step towards making its mark in the north-east region, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday won all the 26 seats in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in Assam, while Congress drew a blank. The elections for the 26 seats were held on June 8 amid tight security with incidents of violence at a few places.Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, And Hailakhandhi Districts

Confirming the news, BJP National Vice President and party in charge of Assam Baijayant Jay Panda said that BJP has won all the 26 seats in the KAAC election. "It's a clean sweep for the @BJP4Assam in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council by winning all 26 seats. Tremendous performance by the party under the guiding light of PM Narendra Modi Ji and able leadership of Himanta Biswa Ji," Panda said in a tweet.

It's a clean sweep for the @BJP4Assam in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council by winning all 26 seats. Tremendous performance by the party under the guiding light of PM @narendramodi Ji and able leadership of @himantabiswa Ji. pic.twitter.com/YSMibG3ybn — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) June 12, 2022

“We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row. After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted soon after the results for the council elections were announced.

This unprecedented mandate has given us even a bigger responsibility to live up to people’s expectations.

Under the guidance of Adarniya PM, Adarniya HM Shri @AmitShah ji & Adarniya @BJP4India Adhyaksh Shri @JPNadda ji, we'll work for overall growth & development of Karbi Anglong — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 12, 2022

“Congratulations @BJP4Assam candidates and Karyakartas for the resounding win in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections. Assam is on its way to becoming Congress mukt. After drawing blank in Rajya Sabha & Guwahati municipal polls, the party has now zero member in KAAC. In fact, Congress has lost all the eight elections held in the past one year in Assam,” Himanta wrote further.

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro said that the people of Karbi Anglong have yet again reposed their faith in BJP and voted for peace and progress in the KAAC elections. “The contribution of Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita and progressive leadership of KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang played a vital role in BJP’s emphatic win,” he said in a tweet.

Violence marred two polling booths, re-polling took place on Friday

Notably, violence had erupted at two polling booths under Duar Amla council constituency in West Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday during the KAAC election, said police. According to the police, an irate mob destroyed ballot boxes of two polling booths and also had set a large number of ballot papers. Security personnel was forced to fire in the air to control the situation. Heavy security personnel was deployed in the area following the incident. Re-polling at two polling booths was held on June 10.

