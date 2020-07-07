New Delhi: After imposing a total lockdown and extending it till July 15, the Assam government has on Tuesday begun the “first-of-its-kind” door-to-door COVID-19 testing drive in state capital Guwahati, which has seen a sudden spike of over 4,000 cases since June 15. Also Read - COVID-19 Cases in India See Biggest Jump of Nearly 25,000; Total Tally Rises Above 7.6 Lakh | Key Points

"In a first-of-its-kind initiative on mass testing in Assam, Health Department shall carry out house-to-house COVID tests in Ward No.2 (Pandu area) of Guwahati Municipality, starting Tuesday (July 7). We target to complete 3000 tests in the Ward in two days (sic)," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

Labelled as ‘grid testing’, the project will begin from Pandu area in Guwahati, using Standard Q Antigen test kits. The state government’s health department plans to map each and every house in Guwahati as well as other hotspots and conduct the unique procedure to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Notably, Assam has imposed a ‘total lockdown’ in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board, Assam from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15.

Health Minister Sarma had already imposed a lockdown in Guwahati and the rest of Kamrup Metro district, admitting that the capital city has now entered “community transmission” stage of coronavirus.

Guwahati alone recorded as many as 786 fresh cases till last evening, taking the total count in the state to 12,522, including 7,882 discharged cases, 4,623 active cases and 14 deaths.