Guwahati: Assam government Monday issued a notice stating that mandatory Covid testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, and road border points will be discontinued from Tuesday (February 15). As per the official notice, covid testing for patients visiting hospitals for emergency, OPD services will also be discontinued except for symptomatic patients.

The government notification read, "The mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points etc shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients are requested to test for COVID for diagnostic purposed voluntarily, at any recognised COVID testing facility."

It added, "The mandatory testing for COVID for any patient coming to the medical college hospitals, and other hospitals for emergency/OPD services shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients may be requested to test for COVID for diagnostic purposes, as applicable."

Earlier on Sunday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will withdraw all Covid compulsory testing facilities at airports, railway stations and hospitals from February 15. “Also, all restrictions including night curfew, social-religious gatherings including other curbs shall stand withdrawn. Detailed notification on Feb 14,” he announced on Twitter.