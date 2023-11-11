Diwali 2023: Local Holiday Declared in Kamrup-Metro District on November 13

Assam | Local holiday declared on November 13 within the jurisdiction of Kamrup-Metro district, in view of Diwali festival

Guwahati: The General Administration Department under the Government of Assam has declared a local holiday on November 13, 2023, within the jurisdiction of Kamrup (Metro) District in view of Diwali festival. The announcement ensures the closure of all State Government offices, financial institutions as well as educational institutions on coming Monday.

