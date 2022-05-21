Guwahati: Irked by the alleged death of a man in the police custody, an irate mob in Nagaon’s Batadrava vandalized and set the Batadrava Police Station on fire accusing the police of killing the person. Police said the team is investigating the allegations. “Three people have been detained from among persons who attacked police station. 2 police personnel have been injured in attack,” SP Leena Doley told news agency ANI.Also Read - Over 500 Families Live On Railway Tracks In Assam Amid Floods

According to reports, the officials of the Batadrava Police Station had detained a fish trader of the Salnabari area in Batadrava and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 thousand and a duck. Also Read - Assam: Man Chops Off Own Penis for 'Greater Good' Under The Influence Of Marijuana

Assam | Mob set Batadrava Police Station on fire in Nagaon district after man allegedly died in police custody We're investigating the allegations. 3 have been detained from among persons who attacked police station. 2 police personnel have been injured in attack: SP Leena Doley pic.twitter.com/7kwCCYwB0s — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2022

Also Read - Assam Floods: Situation Worsens As 14 Dead, Over 8 Lakh Affected In 29 Of State's 34 Districts

The family members, however, alleged that as they were only able to afford the duck, the police assaulted the detained person, identified as Safikul Islam, and killed him in custody.

Moreover, the family members also accused the police of intentionally murdering the person for denying them a bribe. They claimed Safikul was detained by the police on Friday for no reason.

Reports suggest that additional forces have been called in to keep the situation under control and Nagaon SP Leena Doley and other senior officials of Nagaon police also arrived at the spot.

Safikul allegedly died in police custody and his family found his body at the local hospital on May 21.