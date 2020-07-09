Assam Lockdown Extension News Today: To keep a check on the spread of coronavirus, the Assam government decided to impose complete shutdown in a number of districts in the state from today. Also Read - 'India Will Play Important Role in COVID-19 Vaccine Development': PM Modi

The complete shutdown will be imposed in Golaghat district from today at 7 PM till 8 days, while the neighbouring Jorhat district is also undergoing week-long total lockdown from today. Check complete list here:

Golaghat district

The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be imposed from 7 PM today till 8 days to prevent further spread of the virus.

Issuing an order, the Golaghat District Magistrate Bibhash Chandra Modi said that the complete shutdown will remain in force till 7 PM on July 17.

During this shutdown period, the movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing with non-essential activities will not be allowed.

The decision was taken to impose shutdown as a total of 617 COVID-19 cases were reported from Golaghat district.

Jorhat district

To keep the coronavirus at bay, the Jorhat district administration decided to impose a week-long total lockdown across the city from Thursday.

Issuing an order, Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said the total lockdown will be imposed in the district from Thursday July 15 in order to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

During this time, the movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing in non-essential activities will not be allowed.

The move was taken after a total of 253 people tested positive in Jorhat district and 71 of them are from Jorhat city alone.

Other districts:

Apart from these two districts, a two-week lockdown from June 28 is underway in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city.

Besides, several other districts such as Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari have imposed restrictions on movement of people to-and-fro Kamrup Metropolitan.

Complete lockdown of different duration has also been imposed in two other districts Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong – from Monday and Wednesday.

Assam on Wednesday recorded six COVID-19 deaths, its highest so far in a single day, raising the death toll to 22 while the virus count surpassed 14,000 with 696 new cases.

The state’s COVID-19 tally reached 14,032 with fresh infections, out of which 423 are from Guwahati city alone.