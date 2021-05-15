Guwahati: In an effort to bring the virus under control, the Assam government on Saturday intensified lockdown restrictions in urban and its adjacent areas, and banned the movement of people and vehicles from 12 PM to 5 AM. Issuing an order, Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah directed that there will be a total ban on movement of individuals from 12 PM to 5 AM except for those going for vaccinations, medical emergencies and engaged in essential services. Also Read - 12 Arrested For Putting Posters Across Delhi Criticising PM Modi Over Vaccines

However, the state government said all shops and commercial establishments will have to be shut down at 11 AM on all days.

"All vehicles, other than the government vehicles and those exempted by an earlier order, will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula, to be decided by the district disaster management authorities, between 5 AM to 12 PM," it said.

This restriction will, however, not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies, the order stated.

The state government said that the order will come into effect from 5 AM of May 16 and will be applicable in urban and adjacent areas within five km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation, municipal boards and revenue towns.

The state government on May 12 had directed that all offices, religious places and weekly markets be shut for 15 days while there was total ban on movement of people from 2 PM to 5 AM.

Assam’s COVID-19 death toll on Friday surpassed the 2,000-mark with 76 more casualties, while 4,078 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,19,632. Assam now has 41,978 active cases, while 2,74,247 people have recovered from the disease so far.