New Delhi: In a bid to prevent any community spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Assam government has restricted inter-district movement of individuals from July 22 till further orders. Issuing guidelines for Unlock 1.0 in Guwahati and Kamrup (Metro) district, Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna made the announcement regarding the same. Notably, the state government has decided not to extend the three week long lockdown in Guwahati. The capital city was under strict lockdown since June 28. Also Read - Floods, Oil Well Fire, Coronavirus: Triple Crises Hit Assam, PM Modi Takes Stock

However, every weekend, there will be a total lockdown in Guwahati city and Kamrup (Metro) district. The chief secretary said that night curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily. The new guidelines will be in effect till 7 PM of August 2 in the the entire Guwahati district. Also Read - Role of Fungi in COVID-19: Researchers Begin Probe as Coronavirus Patients Die of Unique Fungus

10 things you should know about unlocking of Guwahati: Also Read - From Metros to Smaller Cities, From Old to Middle-Aged, How COVID-19 Trends Changed in Last 6 Months

(1) All shops and business establishments are allowed to operate on one side of a street on any given day and on opposite sides on alternate days.

(2) Wholesalers, vegetable markets are allowed to function from 7 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday.

(3) Malls, PVRs, gyms, yoga centres and religious places will remain shut along with paan (betel leaves), tobacco and cigarette shops.

(4) Industries to function from Monday to Friday.

(5) E-commerce allowed for 7 days.

(6) In medical and last rite emergencies, movement will be allowed only with written permission from the deputy commissioner of the originating district.

(7) During unlock, Rs 1000 fine will be levied on people for not wearing the mask in public places.

(8) Vehicles including Ola and Uber will be allowed but they have to follow COVID-19 guidelines and sanitise their vehicles after passenger leaves from the vehicle. Private vehicles, both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, are strictly barred.

(9) The government offices, bank and other offices will function from Monday to Friday.

(10) Pharmacies/chemists are allowed to operate on all days. Pharmaceuticals can operate on both sides of the road from Monday to Friday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Assam mounted to 53 after two more people succumbed to the disease, while 1,117 fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 22,981. On Friday, the state had reported its highest single-day spike of 1,218 cases. Record 1,060 patients was discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 15,165.