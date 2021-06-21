New Delhi: Assam government has issues fresh guidelines regarding COVID-induced restrictions in the state. It has allowed movement of individuals in eight districts, including South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, and Udalguri from 5 am to 5 pm daily following a decline in fresh cases. Also Read - Assam Lockdown: State Govt Allows Fully Vaccinated Employees To Resume Office From July 1

Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 4,82,505 on Sunday as 1,775 more people tested positive for the infection while 30 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,208, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 deaths were reported from Jorhat (5), Kamrup (4), Kamrup Metropolitan (3), two each in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar and Sonitpur, and one each in Cachar, Darrang, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Bongaigaon and Tinsukia districts, it said.

Assam government issues fresh guidelines regarding COVID-induced restrictions; allows movement of individuals in 8 districts including South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Chirang, & Udalguri from 5 am to 5 pm daily pic.twitter.com/BfQQEpqrcT — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021



The 1,775 new cases were detected out of testing of 78,050 samples on Sunday and the positivity rate for the day was 2.27 per cent, the NHM bulletin said. Sonitpur district reported the highest new cases at 160 followed by Dibrugarh (136), Kamrup Metropolitan (133) and Jorhat (123), Assam currently has 32,207 active COVID-19 cases.

