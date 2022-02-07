Guwahati: In the wake of declining COVID-19 cases, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Monday decided to lift the night curfew from February 15. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister saod that all restrictions will be withdrawn from the next month. “There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take COVID-19 vaccines”, said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Also Read - New Antibody By Chinese Researchers May Neutralise Omicron

The Chief Minister also announced that Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April along with other Municipal Board elections in the state. Also Read - Rare Hailstorm Turns Guwahati WHITE. See Mesmerising Pictures, Videos

There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take #COVID19 vaccines: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/4qTAvrgjkW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Relaxes COVID Curbs, Removes Cap On Number Of Guests in Wedding Functions