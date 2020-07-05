New Delhi: After thousands of people attended the funeral of a well-known preacher in Nagaon district in Assam, triggering panic, authorities imposed a lockdown in three villages of the state amid the fears of virus spread. Also Read - Another Silver Lining in COVID Fight: Scientists Discover Proteins Which May Reduce Acute Inflammatory Response

The funeral of 87-year-old Khairul Islam- a vice-president of the All India Jamiat Ulema and "Aamir-e-Shariat" for the Northeast– told place on July 2.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident came to light after Islam's son, Aminul, uploaded pictures of the event on a social media platform. He is an MLA of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) from Nagaon's Dhing constituency.

Around 10,000 people have been estimated to attend the event. Further, two police cases have also been filed.

“There were no law and order issues in the gathering. But the gatherers violated the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic laws regarding the gathering, social distancing, wearing masks, etc. The cases are not against any individual but against violators. We will investigate the case and proceed as per law,” Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Jadav Saikia told Express.

Meanwhile, Assam registered 1,202 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to over 11,000, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said. Of the new cases, 777 were reported from Guwahati city alone.