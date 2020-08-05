Assam Lockdown News: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Assam government on Wednesday imposed complete lockdown in areas falling under Tinsukia and Makum Municipal boards from today till August 12. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: 14-day Complete Shutdown in Hingoli District From August 6

Issuing guidelines for the 7-day lockdown, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Bhaskar Pegu said essential services in these areas will remain open during the lockdown period.

To keep the deadly virus under control, the Tinsukia district administration has asked authorities to conduct Rapid Antigen Test for detection of COVID-19 in these areas during the lockdown.

In the guidelines, the Tinsukia district administration said that the test is mandatory for all shopkeepers, employees and people involved in delivery of essential services.

The development comes as over 1,881 coronavirus cases have been detected in Tinsukia district in the last few days.

Assam on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 48,161.

Most of the new cases were reported from Guwahati where 550 people tested positive, followed by 294 from Kamrup Rural, 213 from Nagaon and 201 from Dibrugarh.

Till date, 1,921 personnel of the Assam Police have tested positive for COVID-19. Of them, four have died and 1,309 recovered with 443 rejoining duty.