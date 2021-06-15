Guwahati: Looking at the coronavirus situation, the Assam government on Tuesday revised the lockdown guidelines in the state and said the new lockdown will be in place till June 21. Issuing the new order, the state government said that the corona curfew will be observed from 2 PM to 5 AM daily in Kamrup Metropolitan District. The curfew will be observed from 5 PM to 5 AM in South Salama, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Charaideo districts as covid cases are showing less than 400 in the last 10 days. Also Read - Taj Mahal To Reopen For Tourists From Tomorrow, 650 People Allowed At a Time | Full Guidelines Here

Full list of guidelines:

The state government, however, banned the inter-district movement of people. The state government said the employees who have take both the doses of vaccdine can attend the office immediately. All shops can function till 1 PM in Kamrup district, till 12 PM in rest of the districts. The organisations rendering essential services will continue to work.

The development comes as the state on Monday reported 43 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,678 new cases taking the caseload to 4,63,175, National Health Mission bulletin said. The death toll in the state increased to 3,994 while the number of active cases is currently is 39,362.

Five deaths each were reported from Golaghat and Tinsukia, followed by four in Dibrugarh, three each in Barpeta, Cachar, Kamrup Metro, and Karbi Anglong while Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, and Kamrup Rural reported two deaths each.

Bishwanath, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and Udalguri reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.86 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The 3,678 new cases detected during the day include among others 281 from Cachar, 268 from Tinsukia, 266 from Dibrugarh, 259 from Sonitour, and 232 from Kamrup Metro.