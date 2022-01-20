Guwahati: Assam has been witnessing a massive surge in the covid cases over the past few days. The state on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in cases for the third day in a row, with 8,339 people testing positive for the disease. The tally in the northeastern state climbed to 6,70,128 with the detection of the fresh cases.Also Read - UK to Lift Additional COVID Restrictions From Next Week, Says Boris Johnson

Amid the rise in the cases, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state is not planning to impose any new restrictions as of now. "As long as we don't have pressure on hospital beds, there will be no new restrictions or standard operating procedures," Sarma said according to a Mint report.

The CM today attended a COVID review meeting in the state. "The cabinet discussed the COVID situation in the state in details," Sarma told reporters, as quoted by PTI. CM Sarma also said that though the number of new cases is high, hospitalisation rate is at 12%.

To recall, the chief minister earlier had said that those who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) shall not be allowed into public places, such as hotels, courts, and markets.

Speaking to reporters on the prevailing pandemic situation, Sarma said that while there is no need for a Covid-19-necessitated lockdown in the state as of yet, following all requisite protocols – including the wearing of masks – is mandatory.

“Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets, etc. from tomorrow,” the Assam chief minister was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. “There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must.”