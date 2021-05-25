Guwahati: Taking preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus, the Assam government on Tuesday extended the curfew in urban areas till June 5. Issuing fresh guidelines, the Assam government said that the shops, commercial establishments, government and private offices will shut down by 1 PM on all days. Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Should Be Cancelled If Students Can’t Be Vaccinated, Sisodia Writes to Pokhriyal

The move from the state government comes at a time when the state reported 84 fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,823, while 6,221 fresh cases of infections pushed the tally to 3,75, 404. Currently, the state has a total of 52,649 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 10 were reported from Kamrup (Metro), followed by nine in Tinsukia, eight in Dibrugarh, five each in Cachar and Sonitpur, four each in Baksa, Goalpara, and Nagaon, and three in Barpeta.

Check full list of restrictions:

Out of the new cases, the highest 729 patients were detected from Kamrup Metro, followed by 517 in Cachar, 512 in Dibrugarh, and 417 in Nagaon.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Assam-West Bengal interstate border at Chagolia in Dhubri and Srirampur in Kokrajhar district to review COVID-19 testing and screening of passengers entering the state.

“These two borders are important corridors and the success of the fight against COVID depends on better management of these borders, Sarma said.

The chief minister took stock of the COVID-19 testing centre set up at Chagolia and the steps taken to conduct testing on incoming vehicle drivers and passengers. He also reviewed the vehicle entry data through the border gate with the district administration and directed the authorities to increase RT-PCR testing to bring down the high positivity rate in the district.

The chief minister said that except Guwahati, the COVID scenario is not improving substantially in other parts of the state and though positivity rate is coming down, the number of people getting infected is not decreasing considerably.