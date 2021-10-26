Assam Lockdown Latest News Today: As COVID cases continue to decline across the state, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday issued a new SOPs relaxing COVID19 curfew timings in the state. As per the new guidelines, the night curfew will continue to remain in place between 11 pm and 5 am every day, instead of starting at 10 pm earlier.Also Read - No Evidence to Suggest COVID Variant AY.4 has Higher Infectivity Rate than Delta: Scientist

Issuing a new set of guidelines in the wake of the festive season, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said 31 per cent of the eligible population of the state have been fully vaccinated, while 95 per cent got their first dose. “The situation of COVID-19 in the state has been reviewed and the overall COVID scenario in the state has further improved,” said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order, which came into effect immediately. Also Read - Is Assam Govt Imposing Lockdown Again? CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Clears Air, Makes THIS Statement

Here are the latest guidelines:- Also Read - Covid-19 Update: This Hospital To Offer Free Vaccination to Children With Comorbidities

The ASDMA order relaxed the night midnight, which will be from 11 pm to 5 am,

The new guidelines cut the number of people attending weddings to a maximum of 50 single-dose vaccinated persons from 200 fully vaccinated persons, in the earlier order issued on October 1.

50 people have been allowed to attend the last rites/funeral procession.

In “iconic” religious places, 60 fully vaccinated people have been permitted per hour.

40 fully vaccinated persons will be able to enter other religious centres.

Cinema halls and auditoriums were allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity. In the earlier order, all those entering any auditorium or cinema hall were mandated to be fully vaccinated, but this clause was removed from the latest guidelines.

COVID-19 cases in Assam

The daily caseload had been below 300 since October 8 before breaching it on October 19 after a gap of 11 days. However, on Monday, Assam crossed 300 single-day infections, with the state reporting 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,08,915.

After maintaining a five-day streak of over 300 fresh cases daily, Assam had reported 139 cases on Sunday. The positivity rate came down to 0.65 per cent from 0.71 per cent on Sunday, the bulletin said.