Assam Lockdown News Today: After reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, the Assam government on Wednesday relaxed COVID restrictions, and allowed 200 people with at least one dose of vaccination to attend weddings and religious functions.

In the fresh set of guidelines, the state government said the overall COVID-19 situation in the state has "considerably improved". The order, issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), which will come into effect on Thursday morning, also allowed up to 100 persons in funerals and last rites.

The state government order stated that the district disaster management authorities shall fix the limit of gatherings for open spaces depending on COVID-19 situations in their jurisdictions and it will not be more than 50 per cent of seating capacities in closed venues.

It must be noted that the state government had on Tuesday had cut the number of people attending weddings to a maximum of 50 single-dose vaccinated persons from 200 fully vaccinated persons in the earlier order. On the other hand, 50 people were allowed to attend the last rites.

Corona cases: Assam’s COVID-19 tally rose to 6,09.262 as 347 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, 21 more than the previous day, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The state had reported 326 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 139 on Sunday.

Kamrup Metro district reported 162 new cases followed by Jorhat (26), Barpeta (25) and Lakhimpur (18). Three COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 5,981. The fatalities were reported from Golaghat, Nalbaari and Sonitpur districts.