Guwahati: Further relaxing the lockdown restrictions in the state, the Assam government on Saturday allowed the fully vaccinated employees to resume offices from July 1. Issuing a statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that from July 1, the government and private offices that have all their employees fully vaccinated can operate according to normal office hours.

Earlier this week, the state government had extended the Covid-19 restriction till June 22, easing certain curbs in some districts.

In the meantime, the Assam government has set a target of administering COVID-19 vaccines to three lakh people daily from Monday for the next 10 days. Giving further details, the chief minister said that there will be no government work over the next one week and the entire machinery will be involved in the inoculation exercise.

The chief minister also urged employees of private enterprises to get their jabs, as the state government is likely to allow such offices to operate till around 5 PM from next month.

“If we can meet the target of inoculating at least 2.80 lakh to 3 lakh people daily for the next 10 days, the central government will ensure that we continue to get more vaccines in July as well,” Sarma said.

He said that more than 50 lakh people in the state have already taken COVID-19 shots, and if another 90 lakh can be covered in the next one month, half of Assam’s population will be vaccinated.

Giving details about the inoculation drive, Sarma said the vaccination centres will work in a 12-hour shift from 8 AM daily in urban areas, and in a single shift from 8 am to 2 pm in rural places.