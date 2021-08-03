Guwahati: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government on Monday decided to lift the total curfew from all districts of Assam. The government also decided to allow inter-district travel in Assam from August 16, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Govt Eases Covid Curbs in 11 Districts Including Pune and Sangli | Check Full List Here

The CM said that we have decided to lift the ban on inter-district travel from August 16, under which passenger vehicles will be allowed to travel. However, in Lakhimpur and Golaghat districts, lockdown will be imposed from 2 pm to 5 am.

Shops and business establishments will be allowed to stay open till 1 pm. Elsewhere the curfew will be from 5 pm to 5 am. Sarma also said that his government has decided to re-open schools from September 2.

Containment Zones:

In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in the last seven days, the jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify such areas as total containment zones in consultation with MD, NHM and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.

However, in such zones, emergency services will continue round the clock and essential services including shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder, etc will remain open upto 5 PM.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipments through e-commerce in such areas will continue round the clock

Other restrictions and relaxations:

All Government servants (including contractual and fixed pay) who have taken atleast one dose of COVID-19 vaccine shall attend office. Private sector entities may take their own decision about attendance of their employees on this account. Employees who have not taken vaccine will have to attend office as and when their services are required by respective authorities. Employees engaged in emergency / essential services shall attend their duty without any restrictions at any place. The organizations (Government / Private) rendering Essential/Emergency Services, Law Enforcement Services and Election work will continue working without any restrictions in all districts. Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below working under any Government / PSU / Financial Institutions / Private Organizations irrespective of their grade shall be eligible to work from home. Persons with disabilities (PwDs) working in any Government/PSU/ Financial Institutions/Private organizations shall be exempted from attending duties in consonance with the O.M No. 11013/9/2014/Estt. (A.III) dated 1st April, 2020 issued by DOPT, Gol. However, they may be encouraged to work from home.

Public Transport (Government and private)

Goods transport shall continue unhindered. All Public transport authorities shall enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior and seating inside the vehicles, carriers, containers etc. Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers maintaining social distancing. Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two wheelers, except with women and children. Intra-district transport, with 50% seating capacity and observance of COVID appropriate behaviour, may be allowed. All inter-district passenger transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended. Wearing of face mask is mandatory even for a single person driving a vehicle. In case of persons travelling in any private car, up to 100 % of its seating capacity, wearing of face mask is mandatory for all the persons. Educational Institutions (Government and Private): All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options. No physical classes are allowed. Teachers / Faculty members need not attend their respective institution but if District Administration engages in COVID 19 / flood relief related emergency duties, they will have to attend assigned duties.

Miscellaneous