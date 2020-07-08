Assam Lockdown Update: A week-long “total lockdown” will be imposed across Jorhat city from July 9 to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Issuing the order, Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said on Wednesday that “total lockdown” will be clamped from Thursday in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board till July 15 in order to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Shutdown in Containment Zones Only For 7 Days, Will Extend if Needed, Says Mamata Banerjee

Movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing in non-essential activities will not be allowed during the period, she added. Also Read - Amalgamating Containment, Buffer Zones: How West Bengal Fights Coronavirus With New Strategy

A total of 253 people have tested positive in Jorhat district so far and 71 of them are from Jorhat city alone. Also Read - Odisha Lockdown Latest News: These Employees to Not Attend Offices in Bhubaneswar Till July 31

The DC has also issued a show-cause notice to the principal of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for alleged negligence in allowing a surgeon to return from Guwahati to join duty before the result of his COVID-19 test is out, an official said.

To halt the rapidly rising positive COVID-19 cases, a two-week lockdown from June 28 is underway in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city.

Apart from Jorhat, several other districts such as Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kokrajhar and Nalbari have imposed restrictions on movement of people to-and-fro Kamrup Metropolitan after Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that community transmission is taking place in Guwahati.

Complete lockdown of varied duration has also been imposed in two other districts Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong – from Monday and Wednesday.

The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 13,336 with 814 new positive cases reported on Tuesday night, including 588 from the Guwahati city.

(With agency inputs)