Guwahati: As the nation celebrated Independence Day on Monday, a man from northern Assam's Sonitpur district allegedly beheaded his friend after losing a 500-rupee bet on a football match. Not only did he commit this heinous crime, he also walked 25 km to a police station in the dead of night with the severed head and surrendered, said police office.

The incident reportedly took place shortly after the football match organized to mark Independence Day ended. The accused Tuniram Madri had lost a bet to Boila Hemram but had refused to pay him Rs 500, said police sources.

As per an NDTV report, after the match ended, Tuniram took Hemram home for dinner and was slaughtering a goat when they allegedly broke into a fight over the bet money. But, when Hemram insisted on the payout, Tuniram lost cool and killed him with the machete in his hand, officials added.

Later, Tuniram walked 25 km to reach the nearest police station and surrendered with the severed head. He also handed over the machete, the police officials added. Tuniram was taken into custody for interrogation, and investigation is underway on the matter.