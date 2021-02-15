New Delhi: A 33-year-old woman was on Sunday attacked with acid in Mirzabagh area in Dibrugarh, Assam while she was returning home from office. According to reports, the woman had rejected a marriage proposal by the accused, who was later arrested by the Assam Police. Also Read - Assam Assembly Elections: No CAA if Congress Voted to Power Here, Says Rahul Gandhi

The woman sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment, the police said. She was attacked while returning from Sohum Shoppe area where her workplace is, they added.

The accused, identified as 50-year-old Buddhadev Das, was a resident of Shantipara in Dibrugarh.

“We have arrested the person and started interrogation. The woman rejected her proposal and in a fit of rage he attacked the girl with acid on Sunday evening,” a police officer told reporters.