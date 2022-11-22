Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing: CM Himanta Orders Judicial Probe, States on Alert | Top Developments

The Assam government has decided to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six deceased persons.

Assam-Meghalaya Border Firing: CM Himanta Orders Judicial Probe, States on Alert | Top Developments

Guwahati: Six people were killed and several others injured in a firing incident on the Assam-Meghalaya border early on November 22 morning. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered an investigation into the firing incident. The Assam government has also decided to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the six deceased persons.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Gujarat to campaign for the assembly polls, said: “We have ordered a judicial investigation and have referred the matter to CBI. SP has been transferred and local police and forest officials have been placed under suspension.”

Here are the top Development

Meghalaya government has suspended internet in Shillong and six other districts following the incident The authorities have decided to suspend internet services in seven districts namely, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Eastern Khasi Hills, Western Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills Total six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard killed in the incident. The injured persons were rushed to hospital. An inquest conducted FIR registered by Meghalaya police: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma A magisterial inquiry will be initiated into the incident. I have spoken to Assam CM on the incident and he has assured cooperation: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma An ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh each will be released to the next of kin of the deceased individuals: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Cabinet delegation team of Meghalaya govt will meet Union HM Amit Shah on November 24 & will demand a CBI or NIA probe on firing incident We have ordered a judicial investigation and have referred the matter to CBI. SP has been transferred and local police and forest officials have been placed under suspension: Assam CM Assam Government has decided to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the 6 deceased persons pertaining to the firing incident in West Jaintia hills: Assam Govt