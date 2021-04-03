Guwahati: A day after being banned from campaigning for next 48 hours, Assam minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday challenged the Election Commission’s ban order in Gauhati High Court. The development comes just ahead of third phase of elections in Assam. The hearing in the matter is expected to take place in some time. Also Read - Assam Assembly Polls: EC Bars Himanta Biswa Sarma From Campaigning For 48 Hours. Here's Why

The poll body issued its order after it upheld a complaint by the Congress; the party said Mr Sarma had openly threatened to send Hagrama Mohilary – whose BPF (Bodoland People's Front) is a member of the opposition alliance – to jail by misusing the NIA (National Investigation Agency).

The ban from the Election Commission came into effect from last night and effectively meant that Sarma – who is the BJP's main poll strategist and 'star campaigner' – could no longer campaign in this election.

The Election Commission had on Friday barred Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours with immediate effect for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary.

“… The Commission hereby strongly condemns the impugned statements made by Himanta Biswa Sarma…..The Commission … bars him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows, interviews and public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from immediate effect on April 02 (Friday),” the order read.

With the EC ban in force, Sarma has been barred from campaigning and related activities till April 4. Campaigning for the third and final phase of Assam assembly elections comes to an end on the evening of April 4. The final phase of polling will be held on April 6.

However, in his reply on Friday to the EC notice, Sarma denied the allegations. But the EC said it did not find Sarma’s reply satisfactory.

Earlier, the Congress had approached the EC demanding action against Sarma for his remark that Mohilary would be sent to jail through central probe agency NIA if he does “extremism” with rebel leader M Batha.

The Bodoland People’s Front is an ally of the Congress in Assam. It was previously with the BJP. On Thursday, the EC notice to Sarma quoted transcript of the speech provided by the state election machinery.