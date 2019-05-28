New Delhi: As Congress president Rahul Gandhi remains adamant on stepping down from the post, Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took a dig at him saying it would be helpful for the BJP if he (Rahul Gandhi) continues as the president of the grand old party for next 50 years.

“In Parliament there should be space for opposition. So if there is no Rahul Gandhi then there is a possibility of a vibrant opposition. But if I look from BJP’s point of view not India’s then we wish that Rahul Gandhi continues as Congress President for next 50 years,” said Sarma, who joined the ruling party in 2015 after his 14-year stint with the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee released an official statement urging Gandhi to take back his resignation offer. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin also requested the Congress president not to step down from his post. “Though the Congress party has suffered defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, you have won the hearts of the people”, said Stalin to Gandhi over the phone.

On May 25, a day after Congress’ humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha elections, Rahul had offered to resign but the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.

Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari after meeting the former said, “Instead of resigning, he should seek resignations of leaders at all levels and restructure the party.

Latest reports claimed that the grand old party may call another CWC meeting within a week. Rahul Gandhi had blamed Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for devoting more time in the constituencies of their sons instead of doing more for the party in the elections.