Guwahati/Aizawl: The border tension between Assam and Mizoram has stiffened further after fresh violence was reported at the border area on Monday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled Chief Ministers of the states and asked them to resolve the border issue. Both the Chief Ministers – Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram's Zoramthanga – have agreed to resolve the issue and maintain peace. Police forces from both states have returned from the disputed site, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier today, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted a video of police trying to stop a clash between two groups and wrote "This needs to be stopped right now". Assam Police replied on the tweet saying miscreants from Mizoram were pelting stones and attacking the Assam government officials at Lailapur, stationed to prevent encroachment.

Also Read - Amid Receding Second Wave, 152 Children in Mizoram Test Positive For COVID-19

“Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?” the Mizoram CM said in another tweet.

Quoting the tweet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma replied, “Hon’ble CM Zoramthanga Ji, Kolasib (Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won’t listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest (sic).”

Honble ⁦@ZoramthangaCM⁩ ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/72CWWiJGf3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

The Assam Police has claimed that at least half a dozen of its personnel were injured in Cachar district in stone-pelting by miscreants from Mizoram during the day.

Locals on the Assam side alleged that hundreds of miscreants, armed with sticks, rods and even rifles, attacked personnel of the Assam Police at Lailapur and damaged several vehicles, including those belonging to the office of the Deputy Commissioner. Some also claimed that shots were fired at an Assam Police personnel, but this could not be verified immediately as calls made to several police officers remained unanswered.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Police said that eight farmers’ huts were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in the Kolasib district near the Assam border on Sunday night. Mizoram Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, told PTI that the incident happened near Aitlang stream in the trouble-torn area around 11.30 pm.

The situation along the Mizoram-Assam border has been on the boil since June-end when Assam Police allegedly took control over an area known as ‘Aitlang hnar’ about 5 km from Vairengte, accusing the neighbouring state of encroaching on its territory.