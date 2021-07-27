Guwahati/Aizawl: Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Zoramthanga, have been at loggerheads amid violent clashes at the Assam-Mizoram border. Six officers of the Assam Police were killed after groups on both sides of the border engaged in hostile attacks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to both the chief ministers and asked them to resolve the border issue. Both chief ministers agreed to resolve and maintain peace, withdrawing police forces from the disputed site. But what really happened at the Assam-Mizoram border and where does it stand? Here’s everything you need to know.Also Read - SSB Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Head Constable Post at ssbrectt.gov.in | Details Here
To understand how the events turned violent today, one needs to understand that Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km long border that has seen clashes for decades with locals and border security forces accusing one another of encroachment. The districts that connect these two states are Mizoram's Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit and Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.
What Happened at Assam-Mizoram Border?
Here are 10 points to explain the timeline of events:
- The situation along the Mizoram-Assam border has been on the boil since June-end when Assam Police allegedly took control over an area known as ‘Aitlang hnar’ about 5 km from Vairengte, accusing the neighbouring state of encroaching on its territory.
- However, tensions shot up last night when the Mizoram Police said that eight farmers’ huts were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in the Kolasib district near the Assam border. Mizoram Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, told PTI that the incident happened near Aitlang stream in the trouble-torn area around 11.30 pm.
- In a statement, Mizoram Home Minister said that the Assam Police at Vairengte town “overran” a duty post manned by the Mizoram Police, starting a skirmish.
- “Unarmed civilians were assaulted by Assam Police by lathi charging them and firing tear gas, causing injuries to several civilians. Tear gas grenades were launched at Mizoram Police followed by firing from Assam side…The Government of Mizoram strongly condemns the unjustified act of the Government of Assam in this,” Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana said.
- Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of Assam Police have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."
- Earlier in the day, Mizoram Chief Minister tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a video post on Twitter showing clashes at the border. "This needs to be stopped right now," he said. Subsequently, he shared a few more videos, accusing Assam for the violent clashes.
- Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma also hit back with videos on Twitter seeking Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene. "Kolasib SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest," read one of Sarma's tweets.
- Subsequently, CRPF ADG Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha narrated how the clashes turned violent and said that “automatic weapons were fired from both sides after a few rounds of fire from tear gas shells leading to the reported death of 6 Assam policemen”.
- He said that the Assam Police withdrew forces completely but a few personnel of Mizoram Police led by SP Kolasib are still present at the disputed site. He maintained that the CRPF companies present were not taking sides.
- Two companies of CRPF (one from 119 Battalion in Assam and the other from 225 Battalion in Mizoram) are deployed at Lailapur-Vairengte disputed site between Assam and Mizoram, the CRPF ADG noted, adding that the situation is under control at present.