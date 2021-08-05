Dispur: Assam and Mizoram on Thursday issued a joint statement, saying they are willing to take the initiatives by the Home Ministry and their CMs forward to diffuse the prevailing inter-state border tensions and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions. The statement was issued after Assam ministers Ashok Singh and Atul Bora held a meeting with three representatives from Mizoram.Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Row: PM Narendra Modi to Meet Assam MPs over Border Dispute

“Both the states shall not send their respective forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict has taken place between police forces of the two states in recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar, Assam; Mamit and Kolasib districts, Mizoram,” the joint statement by Assam and Mizoram read.

“Both the state governments agree to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcome the deployment of neutral force by the Government of India in this regard,” it added.

Assam and Mizoram issue a joint statement, say that both the state governments agree to take forward the initiatives taken by MHA and their CMs to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions pic.twitter.com/STkiurM9uf — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

About border dispute

There have been stiff relations between the two states since the border clash on July 26 in which six Assam police personnel died in a fierce gun battle. One civilian was also injured in the violence.

Earlier on Monday, Mizoram claimed that Assam had blocked the interstate road hindering vehicle movement. Over the issue, they wrote a letter to Assam stating, “Vehicles bound for Mizoram which have been stranded on NH-306 at Lailapur since July 26 want to enter Mizoram without delay. In this regard kindly make all necessary arrangements immediately for enabling their entry into Mizoram without any law and order problem in Assam. The government of Mizoram gives it assurance for the safety and security of all drivers, passengers and their vehicles within Mizoram.”

Meanwhile, Mizoram Boundary Committee had also passed the resolution after the incident under the chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Mizoram Tawnluia strongly condemning the incursion of Assam Police into the Mizoram Police Post at Vairengte on July 26, heavily outnumbering them and opening fire first.

Efforts are continuing to defuse border tensions between Assam and Mizoram.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MP Ripun Bora gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Assam-Mizoram border clash.