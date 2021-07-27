New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday met the injured police personnel at a hospital Silchar, hours after the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states (Assam and Mizoram) erupted into a bloody conflict. At least five cops were killed and more than 60 personnel, including an SP, was injured while defending the “constitutional boundary” of the state with Mizoram. Later, Home Minister Amit Shah had to intervene who asked both Assam CM and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga to ensure peace along the disputed border by finding an amicable settlement.Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Conflict: What Happened And How it Escalated? Explained in 10 Points

Latest visuals from the Assam-Mizoram border shared by Cachar district's Lailapur & Kolasib's Vairengte where violent clashes took place yesterday pic.twitter.com/0AvJ1wKjst — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Conflict: 6 Jawans of Assam Police Killed, Claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma; Home Minister Amit Shah Intervenes

The conflict came merely 48 hours after Shah held a closed-door meeting with the chief ministers, chief secretaries, and police chiefs of eight northeastern states and highlighted the need to resolve lingering border disputes. Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi share a 164-km border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

09:35 AM: Assam Government’s Press Statement on Mizoram Issue.

09:33 AM: “This is how Mizoram police, goons are celebrating”, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the violence on micro-blogging site Twitter.

After killing 5 Assam police personnel and injuring many , this is how Mizoram police and goons are celebrating.- sad and horrific pic.twitter.com/fBwvGIOQWr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

09:31 AM: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets police personnel injured in the Assam-Mizoram border clash, at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences. #AssamMizoramBorder pic.twitter.com/HJ3n2LHrG8 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 27, 2021

09:00 AM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has “failed” the country by “sowing hatred and distrust” into the lives of people and India is now reaping its “dreadful consequences”. “Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed. I hope the injured recover soon,” Gandhi tweeted, tagging a purported video of the violence.