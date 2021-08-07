Dispur: Days after Assam and Mizoram announced they were willing to take steps to diffuse the prevailing inter-state border dispute, tensions seem to have escalated again. On Friday, locals in Assam’s Cachar district allegedly vandalised four Mizoram-bound trucks, reported India Today.Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Both States Issue Joint Statement, Say 'Will Find Solutions Through Talks'

According to the report, the Mizoram-bound trucks were carrying eggs from karimganj. Upon reaching Bhaga Bazar area in Cachar district, the trucks were stopped and enquired where they were headed.

When drivers were informed that trucks were going to Mizoram, locals vandalised the vehicles and threw eggs on the road, said the report further.

Police had to be called to control the situtaion.

Two days ago, the Mizoram and Assam governments agreed to find a lasting solution to the century-old boundary dispute and take measures, including resuming interstate vehicular movement and keeping respective police forces off the conflict areas, to de-escalate tension.

Representatives of the two states held a meeting in Aizawl to bring back normalcy along the interstate border, where an uneasy calm prevails after six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and 50 others injured in a clash between security forces on July 26.

“Both the states have welcomed the deployment of neutral forces in the disputed areas and agreed not to send their respective police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict have taken place between police forces of the two states in recent times,” a joint statement issued by the two states said.