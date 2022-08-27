Guwahati: Mobile internet services in several districts of Assam will be suspended for four hours on Sunday, August 28, 2022 to prevent cheating in grade III posts of various government departments. This is for the second time this month that the services would be suspended which, the state government believes, is for conducting free and fair written examination. A writ petition was filed in Gauhati High Court against suspension of the mobile internet service for the examinations. The court had on Friday refused to stay the government order.Also Read - 34 Schools With Zero Success Rate Shut Down in Assam. What Are The Options Before Students

Mobile internet services were suspended on August 21 too in 25 districts of the state when the written examination for grade IV posts was held in two shifts to ensure that candidates do not indulge in cheating through electronic devices. Also Read - Assam Man Beheads Villager Over Rs 500 Bet on Football Match, Walks 25 Kms to Reach Police Station With Severed Head

SECTION 144 of CrPC IMPOSED NEAR EXAM CENTRES

Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped near the examination centres on all examinations days. According to an official order, gathering of people within a radius of 100 metre of each examination centre other than candidates, scribes and officials engaged for conduct and monitoring has been prohibited. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Assam to Withdraw 1 Lakh Minor Cases, Announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting of senior government officials via video conferencing to take stock of the preparations. He instructed them to ensure that nobody resorted to unfair means during the examination. He asked the concerned officials to take measures necessary to ensure Sunday’s examination is completed in the seamless manner as that for the grade IV positions test last week.

The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure that traffic in their respective districts are under control and does not cause any difficulty to the candidates in reaching their examination centres on time.

“If vacant positions in the government are filled up with people chosen entirely on merit, it would lead to an environment of efficiency in the government machinery. In the long run it will prove crucial in transforming Assam into one of the most developed and progressive states in the country,” he added.

More than 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for nearly 30,000 Grade-III and IV posts scheduled for the three dates. All examinations are being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The final phase of this recruitment drive will be held for a limited number of posts of grade IV on September 11 and no suspension of mobile internet service on that day has been announced so far.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have also been imposed within a radius of 100 metre of the SEBA office in Guwahati till receiving, depositing and scrutinising of the answer scripts are over, Guwahati Police said in a separate order.