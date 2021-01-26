New Delhi: Saying that it will hold further discussion on the matter, the Assam Motor Transport Association on Tuesday called-off the 24-hour Chakka Bandh which was scheduled to be held on January 27. Giving further details, the association said it will hold discussion with the concerned department on Wednesday. However, if the talks don’t yield any fruitful result they will resort to the Chakka bandh again.

Notably, the bandh was called in protest against the anti-labour policy of the state government. The bandh was also called to meet various demands of the association. ‘

A total of 11 private transport workers’ associations had called for a series of chakka bandhs in the upcoming weeks beginning with a 24-hour long bandh across the state on 27th January.

Moreover, the Assam Motor Transport Association has further demanded to withdraw the ban on the vehicles, which are to the interstate. They have also demanded and urged the concerned people to not harass the drivers by installing speed governor, airbag, camera in the vehicles which are plying to other states.

Taking a strong stand for the Ola-Uber drivers, the association demanded that the authorities of Ola-Uber should decrease the percentage of commission from 26-30 per cent to 10 per cent.

Earlier in October last year, the association had called an indefinite strike to meet the demands of the city bus operators for a fare hike as the buses were operating with 50 per cent of passengers’ capacity with the same fares as earlier.

The Assam State Transport Corporation has allotted a total of 350 buses across the State to ply amid the Chakka bandh. Out of the total buses, a few are running in the city however, the numbers are too less for the convenience of all the commuters of the city.