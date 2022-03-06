Guwahati: Polling is underway for 80 civic bodies across Assam on Sunday, amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Voting began at 8 am in 977 wards across 24 districts of the northeastern state and will continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will take place on March 9.Also Read - 'Distributed Area' Status Of Assam Under AFSPA Extended For Another Six Months

Long queues were seen outside many booths as people turned up early for casting their votes. Electronic Voting Machines are being used for the first time in the history of civic elections in the state. "Polling has so far been peaceful," the State Election Commission official said.

"Municipal elections are an important step towards ensuring public participation in governance of urban areas. As polls to urban local bodies are being held across Assam today, I urge everyone to exercise their democratic right for determining their future," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.

