Assam Municipal Election Result 2022 LIVE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in the crucial Assam civic polls, the counting for which began at 8 AM on Wednesday. As per the state election commission, the BJP is leading in 296 wards of the total 977 wards of 80 municipalities, followed by Others in 62 wards and Congress 33. Polls for 80 Municipal Boards in Assam comprising 977 wards across the state held on Sunday. More than 16 lakh voters comprising 8.32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females and 17 transgender had exercised their franchise to decide the fate of 2,532 candidates. Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP’s ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates. Chandan Kalita, Presiding Officer, Kamrup had informed that EVMs were used for the first time instead of ballot papers in these elections. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on Assam Municipal Election Result 2022.Also Read - Zee Exit Poll Predicts Win For Yogi-Led BJP in UP, SP Comes Distant Second

