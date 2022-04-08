Guwahati: As a precautionary measure, the administration of bordering district Sivasagar of Assam has invoked section 144 of CrPC and imposed a night curfew along the state border with Nagaland to prevent any anti-social activities. The restrictions will be in place for the next 60 days or until further notice, the statement added.Also Read - Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy Thunderstorm In These States | Check List Here

What’s Allowed, What’s Restricted

Restrictions will be in place for the next 60 days or until further notice. Movement of any person or group and motor vehicle is prohibited within a radius of 5 KM from 6 PM to 6 AM on the border. The administration has warned of action against the violation of prohibitory orders under section 188 of the IPC. Gathering of 5 or more people in public places, meetings processions, dharnas, rallies by a group of individual or organisations, affixing anyc kind of posters, banners on any wall, the boundary of government, semi-government or private resident etc and writing obscene or derogatory words and slogans are strictly prohibited during this period. The administration has also banned rear riding in 2 wheelers. People above 60 years of age, children below 12 years of age, women, government officials and police personnel have been exempted from the prohibitory orders. the district administration has banned the production and sale of plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns and the sale of tobacco products in the entire district.

The district administration has warned that action will be taken for violating the prohibitory orders under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).