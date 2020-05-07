Also Read - Moving Gesture: Assam Police Surprises Elderly Man With a Cake on His Birthday | Watch Video

New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the state have gone up to 45, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said people returning from a red zone district in any state will be put in institutional quarantine even if they are asymptomatic. Also Read - African Swine Fever: All You Need to Know About This Viral Disease That Killed 2500 Pigs in Assam

“Today the Assam government has issued a notification that any person returning from a red zone district in any state will be put in institutional quarantine even if he is asymptomatic,” Sarma said.

He said that the first COVID-19 patient from Assam who is also a cancer patient was discharged from Silchar Medical College and Hospital day before yesterday.

Moreover, keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic in the state, the state government has decided to declare summer vacation for schools and colleges from May 1 to May 31.

As per updates on May 6, one more person tested positive for COVID-19 positive in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 45. The person who tested positive hails from Cachar district.

Out of the total 45 coronavirus cases in the state, there are 10 active hospital cases, one person has died and 34 have been cured and discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, two patients, including the first to test COVID-19 positive in the state, were discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The minister also informed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recognised Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, as an accredited laboratory for testing samples for COVID-19 and with this, the total number of laboratories in the state has gone up to seven. As per updates, nearly 13,885 people have been tested so far for COVID-19.