New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its interim order, on National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam, said that the data involving the documentation will get the same kind of security aspects as of Aadhaar.

“Only hard copies of lists of inclusions and exclusions to be provided at district offices. NRC to be updated according to the law laid down in section 66a Judgment”, said the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

Assam NRC: Considering the Citizenship Act and rules, the Supreme Court in its interim order today said that the security aspects of the data involving NRC will get the same kind as of Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/sc1YeZXNDQ — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

The court said that the pending cases of citizenship before foreigner Tribunal from 1950 to 1987 will not affect the final decision on inclusion in NRC.

The top court also directed that the final list of NRC should be published online, family-wise, on August 31.

Last month, the Court had extended the deadline for the final publication of NRC from July 31 to August 31.

On August 2, the Assam government had placed a detailed district-wise list of people in the assembly whose names were not included in the NRC.

The list also brought to light that the percentage of names excluded from the draft NRC is higher in the districts bordering Bangladesh than other districts.