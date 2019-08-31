New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and minister in Assam government Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to raise his grievances against the final list of the National Register of Citizens or NRC, released on Saturday.

Sarma complained that names of many Indian citizens who migrated from Bangladesh as refugees prior to 1971 have not been included in the NRC because authorities refused to accept refugee certificates.

“Many names got included because of manipulation of legacy data as alleged by many,” tweeted Sarma.

He said that the Supreme Court should allow re-verification of 20% of residents of bordering districts and 10% of rest of it.

#NRCAssam I reiterate that as requested by Central and State governments at least 20% reverification (bordering districts) and 10% re-verification(remaining districts) should be allowed by Honble Apex court for a correct and fair NRC. 2/2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2019

Before the release of the final list, Sarma had said that they were not interested in NRC anymore as the rate of exclusion is the lowest in districts bordering Bangladesh and high in Bhumiputra district.

“We have lost hope in the present form of the NRC right after the draft. When so many genuine Indians are out, then how can you claim that this document is a red-letter for the Assamese society,” said Sarma.

The final list of NRC excluded over 19 lakh people and included a total of 3,11,21,004 people.

According to the Assam government, 19,06,657 people have been left out of the final list of the NRC.

The state government has claimed that it will make necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to those excluded from NRC by providing all assistance through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA).