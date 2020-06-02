New Delhi: At least 20 people died on Tuesday in a landslide in south Assam’s Hailakandi district. As many as 7 people died, while 10 others have been injured in Lakhipur area in the Valley. Rescue teams have rushed to the scenes. Also Read - Liquor to Get Expensive in These Three States From Midnight Tonight

The landslide accidents happened in three different areas of Barak Valley region of the district due to incessant rainfall over the past few days. Several others have been injured.

According to reports, Assam witnessed heavy rainfall in several areas since the last week that led to a pre-monsoon flood situation. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the flood water still inundated the vast areas of 253 villages under Goalpara, Nagaon and Hojai districts.

At least 11 out of 33 districts in Assam were affected due to the pre-monsoon rains.

