Hajoi: Over 200 shops were gutted after a massive fire broke out at Piyali Market in Lanka under Hojai district on Friday night. Initially, the fire broke out at a shop which engulfed the entire area within a few minutes and the fire kept blazing for hours.

According to local media reports, at least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames but were unable to bring the situation under control.

Assam | Several shops were gutted in a massive fire at Piyali Market in Lanka under Hojai district last night. No casualties were reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/m6eTbR65PI — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

An initial enquiry revealed that properties worth 50 crores of rupees were destroyed in the fire and the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It is also to be noted that, ahead of the popular Bihu festival in the state, which is celebrated with great pomp and show, the shopkeepers had ordered a large inventory.