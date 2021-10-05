Guwahati: In an unfortunate incident, over 30 students were injured after a hanging bridge collapsed in Assam’s Karimganj district. The incident happened when the students were returning home from school. As per a report by India Today, the incident took place in the Cheragi area under Ratabari assembly constituency in Karimganj district on Monday.Also Read - Good News for Travellers: Assam Reopens Kaziranga And Other Wildlife Tourist Spots For Visitors

As per updates, the hanging bridge on the Singla river connects the Cheragi area with the village in the area. It must be noted that the students have been using the bridge for many years now to reach other areas and schools.

The bridge collapsed when the students of Cheragi Vidyapith High School were trying to cross the Singla river. Soon after the incident, the locals in the area rushed to the spot and rescued the students from the river.

In the incident, over 30 students were reportedly injured and were admitted to a nearby hospital. As per updates from the villagers, the hanging bridge was constructed just three years back.