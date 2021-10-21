Guwahati: The North East India Petroleum Dealers Association, Greater Guwahati Unit (NEIPDA-GGU) has called for a 48-hour petrol pump closure in Guwahati from Friday till Sunday. The 48-hour bandh will start at 6 am on October 22 and end at 6 am on October 24.Also Read - Breaking News Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate 806-Bedded Infosys Made Vishram Sadan Today

In an official letter written by NEIPDA-GGU read, “the Association has informed the OMCs regarding the decision to go for closure of Retail Outlet (Petrol Pump) with effect from 6:00 AM of 22/10/2021 for a duration for 48 hours.” Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 21, Thursday: Financial Condition of Aries Will Improve, Luck Will Favour Aquarius Today

The association has also raised a 10-point charter of demands relating to various issues concerning the petroleum dealership business. Also Read - BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament Match 7: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Hints - Boost Region vs Amo Region, Probable Playing 11s, Team News For Today's ODD Match at Kandahar Stadium 10 AM IST October 21 Thursday

The 10 points demands are as follows:

Placement of TTs under EOI

Frequent Refusal of Contractors to load TTs at their whims

Entry of dealer/RO staff to escort the TT from the TOP TT parking area

Illegal deduction from SAP accounts

Forceful selling of Lubricants by HPCL

Unauthorized and faulty Automation

Blending of Ethanol

Inequal Credit Facility

Personal Information upload in e-ledger

Legal position of the OMCs vis-a-vis the dealer

“As our demands had been placed before the OMCs but they have not headed to them nor have responded to our requests made earlier which had culminated in several meetings,” the note reads.

Meanwhile, prices of petrol and diesel is witnessing huge surge in the country. The price of the fuel is inclusive of excise duty, value-added tax (VAT), and dealer commission.