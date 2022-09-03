Nagaon: Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation seized 400 kg of ganja and arrested one person in the Nagaon district on Friday. The arrested person is identified as Hasan Ali. Based on inputs, a combined team of police and CRPF launched an operation at Nagaon town and seized the ganja from a house owned by Hasan Ali who is the kingpin of ganja distribution in the district. Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaon district told ANI that Hasan Ali had brought the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and distributed it in the Nagaon district from his home.Also Read - Assam: Under-Construction Roof Collapses At Bongaigaon Railway Station, 8 Injured

Assam | Police & CRPF in a joint operation seized 400 kg of ganja and arrested one person in Nagaon district “We’ve recovered 400 kg of ganja from the house of one Hasan Ali. As per our info, he is the main distributor of ganja in Nagaon: Leena Doley, SP Nagaon (02.09) pic.twitter.com/Dfmqbq86oM — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 12 lakh and apprehended two drug peddlers in the Karimganj district.

Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gitartha Dev Sarma launched an operation and intercepted a four-wheeler in the Bhanga area in the district and seized 131 grams of heroin and three packets of Yaba tablets weighing about 66 grams from the vehicle.

Police also seized the vehicle and apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Ahmedur Rahman and Kazi Alauddin.

Last month, the Assam Police had seized 92.550 kg of ganja and arrested one person.

According to Police, the arrested person has been identified as Koilash Das.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bajali and Nalbari district police forces carried out a joint operation at Mahtali Gaon in Bajali last evening.

During the search operation at the shop of Koilash Das, the police team seized Ganja from his possession.

Earlier on August 2, in a joint operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Assam Police, narcotics worth Rs 15 crore had been seized from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. In the operation, three drug smugglers had also been apprehended.