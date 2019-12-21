Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2019: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the aforementioned post on the official website slprbassam.in.

Notably, the online application link will be activated on December 23 and will remain so till January 6, 2020. A total of 6,662 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive, the official notification for which can be accessed by clicking here.

However, the notification is in continuation of an advertisement published on April 26, 2018 for recruitment to 5,494 Constable posts in Assam Police. Now, the state government has given approval for an additional 1,168 Constable posts and hence the latest notification.

Those who had applied earlier will need to reapply.

On the eligibility front, a candidate has to be between 18-25 years old in order to apply for the exam. Additionally, he/she also needs to have passed HSLC/HSSLC level of education. As per the notification, candidates will first have to appear for a written exam followed by a medical test in order to be successful in the recruitment drive.

Candidates finally selected will be in the pay scale of Rs 14,000-Rs 49,000 with additional grade pay of Rs 5,600 per month.