Assam Looking To Ban Polygamy, Sets Up Panel: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state has decided to form a panel to look into legal provisions to ban polygamy.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the committee will also scrutinize the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state has decided to form a panel to look into legal provisions to ban polygamy.

“We are not going through Uniform Civil Code (UCC), but we want to ban polygamy under a State Act. Assam Government has decided to form an expert committee to investigate whether the State Government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region. Assam Government wants to ban polygamy in the state”, CM Himanta Sarma said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that the committee will engage broadly in discussions with all stakeholders including legal experts and will scrutinize the provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937.

“The committee will scrutinize the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, along with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, in relation to the directive principle of state policy for a uniform civil code. The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision”, he said.

